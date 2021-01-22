Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 11,010 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,301,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,139,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,270,000 after buying an additional 152,827 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after buying an additional 176,052 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.73. 57,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,524. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

