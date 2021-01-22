Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.79. 102,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,499. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

