Emerald Crypto (EMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,850.64

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $86,850.64 and approximately $5.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

