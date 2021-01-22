Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) CEO Sells $2,409,657.00 in Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. 429,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.