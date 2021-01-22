Eminer (EM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.67 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $2.94 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066384 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00568599 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005767 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.04233089 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014754 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016311 BTC.
Eminer Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “
Eminer Coin Trading
Eminer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.
