Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE) were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06). Approximately 2,624,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,014,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.20. The firm has a market cap of £13.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

About Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE)

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. Its principal property is 50% owned the Bolnisi Copper and Gold project that covers an area of over 860 square kilometers located in Georgia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

