Empire’s (EMLAF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

