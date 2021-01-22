Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.43

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $197.20 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00071696 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00269310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 463,811,722 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.