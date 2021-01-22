Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2,766.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after acquiring an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $22,750,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. 76,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,983. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

