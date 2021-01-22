Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.24. 1,456,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 811,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $947.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

