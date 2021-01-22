Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $13.18 million and $7.63 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

