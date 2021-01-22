Energi Price Tops $1.61 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00115827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00023328 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,029,616 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

