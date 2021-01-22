Energo (TSL) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Energo has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Energo has a market cap of $144,688.23 and $1,303.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00065899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00568970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.28 or 0.04198383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

