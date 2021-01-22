Enigma (ENG) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $79,821.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00321911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004128 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.86 or 0.01459410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,295,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,045,780 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

