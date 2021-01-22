ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.86

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.86 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 7708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on XNGSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ENN Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.82.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

