Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) vs. Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Financial Comparison

Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enova Systems and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A Cemtrex -22.83% -32.16% -16.04%

Enova Systems has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Enova Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enova Systems and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cemtrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cemtrex has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Cemtrex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cemtrex is more favorable than Enova Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enova Systems and Cemtrex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cemtrex $43.52 million 0.81 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

Enova Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cemtrex.

Summary

Cemtrex beats Enova Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles. It was formerly known as U.S. Electricar, Inc. and changed its name to Enova Systems, Inc. in July 2000. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. This segment also offers browser-based video monitoring systems and facial recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers. This segments installs high precision equipment in various industrial markets comprising automotive, printing and graphics, industrial automation, packaging, chemicals and others; and provides maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

