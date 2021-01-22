Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442. Entain has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

