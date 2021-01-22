Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Trading 11.9% Higher

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) traded up 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.47. 669,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 469,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

