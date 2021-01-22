Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) PT Raised to $7.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

ENGMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

ENGMF stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.