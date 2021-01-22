Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.50

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 1372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $225.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

