EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

