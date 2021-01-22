EOS (EOS) Market Cap Reaches $2.48 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 4% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00008095 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and $1.98 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,408,517 coins and its circulating supply is 939,708,506 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

