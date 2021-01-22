EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00008173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $2.53 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,392,534 coins and its circulating supply is 939,692,522 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

