EOS Force Price Hits $0.0018 (EOSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

EOS Force can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

