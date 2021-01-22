EOS TRUST (EOST) Price Down 93.6% Over Last Week

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded down 92.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, EOS TRUST has traded 93.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS TRUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS TRUST has a total market capitalization of $93,018.16 and approximately $49.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS TRUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00125845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00274162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00069957 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

About EOS TRUST