EOS TRUST (EOST) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One EOS TRUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS TRUST has traded down 93.4% against the dollar. EOS TRUST has a market capitalization of $93,870.54 and approximately $49.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00125141 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072078 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00276172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039896 BTC.

EOS TRUST Coin Profile