EOSDT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,869.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $19,869.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00052520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00125246 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00279365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039881 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT's launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

