EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CYPXF stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09. EQ has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

About EQ

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

