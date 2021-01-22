Equal Hits Market Capitalization of $42,905.05 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Equal has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $42,905.05 and $18,157.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00586376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.79 or 0.04330681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

