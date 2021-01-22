Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CL King started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

NASDAQ WING opened at $154.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.07. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 160.50, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $155,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.