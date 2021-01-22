Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.