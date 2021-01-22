Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

