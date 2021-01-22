Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Valero Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,961.35, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $90.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 71,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

