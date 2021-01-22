Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Argus raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

ZION stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

