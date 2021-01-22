Era Swap (ES) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $293,461.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $463,274.06 and approximately $293,461.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Era Swap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00586376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.79 or 0.04330681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Era Swap Token Profile

ES is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

Buying and Selling Era Swap

Era Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.