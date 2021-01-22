ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,161.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $39,161.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00582776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.10 or 0.04072199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013288 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

