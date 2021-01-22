Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 62.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $22.45 million and $602,154.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,949.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,257.42 or 0.03816189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00421377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.79 or 0.01349894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.00543299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00417249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00269153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022263 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,760,800 coins and its circulating supply is 27,457,078 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.