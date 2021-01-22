Eric M. Demarco Sells 1,210 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 748.94 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 277,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

