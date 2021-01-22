Eros STX Global (NYSE:EROS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $2.00. Eros STX Global shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 3,398,518 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $305.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EROS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Eros STX Global by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eros STX Global by 95.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.
Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.
