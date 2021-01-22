ESBC Price Reaches $0.0153 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $387,052.21 and approximately $137,441.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,650,220 coins and its circulating supply is 25,380,239 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.