ESBC Price Up 11.5% This Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $397,590.94 and approximately $226,236.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,639,770 coins and its circulating supply is 25,369,947 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

