Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 328,250 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 328,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $971,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 93,835 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $278,689.95.

On Friday, January 15th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 27,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $81,270.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 3,393 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $10,416.51.

On Monday, January 11th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $41,248.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,375. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 227,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liquidia by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.