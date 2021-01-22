Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) (CVE:ESK) Shares Up 3.8%

Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) (CVE:ESK) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. 172,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 262,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$344.21 million and a PE ratio of -75.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93.

Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

