Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Gap Down to $23.60

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.60, but opened at $21.71. Esquire Financial shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 774 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Esquire Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Esquire Financial by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

