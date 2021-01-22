Essentia (ESS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,035.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $346,387.06 and $11,035.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00579762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.94 or 0.04253963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016134 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

