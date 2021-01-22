Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,253 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,575,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

