Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) PT Raised to $55.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 12,263.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

