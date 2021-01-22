ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,677. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

