Ether-1 (ETHO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $120,901.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $120,901.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Token Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,325,651 tokens. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Ether-1 Token Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

