Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,679.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $179,992.64 and approximately $7,679.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.83 or 0.03778117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022880 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,167,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,138,506 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

